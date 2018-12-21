Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn wants a Christmas maximum

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn has tasked his players with securing maximum points from their next three East of Scotland Conference B matches to set them up for the second half of the season.

The New Dundas Park men, who last week announced they had submitted their application for an SFA Licence, are currently in command of top spot in their league after dropping just two points so far.

Horn, who returned to the club as boss last month following his resignation from Berwick Rangers, has picked up from where he left off with their main aim to be competing in the Lowland League next season.

“There’s only really three new faces in the squad since I left, so it is pretty much the same group of guys. It’s not really been too much of a change to be honest,” said Horn ahead of hosting Sauchie in a rearranged fixture tomorrow.

“I’m expecting three hard games coming up with the run of games that we’ve got [Sauchie followed by matches against Tranent and Dalkeith]. I’ve said to the players it is very important that we come through those three games with full points, it will set us up nicely.

“The game was postponed last week and the previous week we had a free week as well, so I just felt it was a long period of time to sit idle in December. It’s a really tough game, we are expecting a tough encounter.

“It is good to get games out the way because if we do as well as we hope to do, we could potentially have 36 games left to play between now and the end of the season. You don’t want to get to the end of the season when you can’t handle the amount of games.”

Rose hope to learn if their SFA application has been successful ahead of the current deadline for applications set at March 31. Should they be granted their licence, they could line up in the Lowland League next term.