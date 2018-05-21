Bonnyrigg Rose can clinch Super League title this week

Bonnyrigg Rose are within touching distance of the Super League title again after doubles from Kyle Wilson and Kieron McGachie helped the New Dundas Park men thrash Sauchie 5-0 at home.

The champagne had to be put on ice, as second-placed Linlithgow Rose edged past Lochee 1-0, but David White’s men can clinch the league crown on Wednesday night if they defeat Sauchie again, this time away from home.

Bonnyrigg lead Linlithgow by eight points, with the leaders having two more matches to play while Lithgae have three. Bonnyrigg have a far superior goal difference of +60 to +28, so a draw in Clackmannanshire would all but seal the title too.

Before that, Bonnyrigg have a Fife and Lothians Cup quarter-final at home to Fauldhouse tonight and manager White is relishing a big week ahead.

“It was another good win for us maintaining the pressure on Linlithgow to catch us,” said White.

“We had goals from the strikers with good doubles from Kyle and Kieron, then Keith [Lough] when he came on as a sub. The big games are coming round fast now starting with a cup tie against Fauldhouse on Monday followed by what could be the title winner on Wednesday at Sauchie. We still have a lot to play for but it’s in our own hands now.

“We didn’t win any silverware last season due to too many games at the end of the season, but this year we look on track to get something.”

Bonnyrigg – who will depart the Juniors set-up at the end of the season to join the East of Scotland League – took to the field with central defender Ewan Moyes playing his 100th game for the club, and they soon had Sauchie under pressure, with both McGachie and Wilson prominent.

Sauchie, though, were pushing hard themselves and Rose keeper Michael Andrews was kept busy keeping them out.

However, Rose took the lead in the 25th minute when Wilson chased a long ball into the box, turned his marker and drove the ball home from 15 yards. Then in the 33rd minute Kerr Young crossed low for McGachie to knock the ball over the line doubling their lead.

Bonnyrigg pushed hard in the second half to finish the game off. They did that in the 60th minute when Wilson grabbed his second of the game with a hooked finish from ten yards.

Rose were now in complete control and it was only a matter of time before they scored again. This time it was McGachie who was on the end of a good ball into the box for his second of the match.

It became a stroll in the sun with Sauchie having given up the ghost and the crowd looking for a fifth. Substitute striker Lough, on for McGachie, gave the crowd what they were looking for with a clinical header with four minutes remaining.

One of the stars of the season for Bonnyrigg has been the displays of midfield maestro Lee Currie in his first term at the club after leaving Musselburgh and he is delighted with the switch he has made.

“It’s been a great move for me and hopefully I’ve done enough to keep the support happy,” said Currie.

“I’ve been lucky enough to get some goals from free-kicks, but it’s about providing the ammunition for our strikers and that’s what happened today.

“The team didn’t win anything last season, so hopefully we can get something this year starting with the title on Wednesday. The strikers did their job but it’s incredible where a lot of our goals come from. We’ve had goals from full-backs, central defenders and the midfield as well so we don’t rely on just those playing up front.

“It’s my job though to supply the passes for those around me to finish and if I can get goals myself it’s a bonus.”

At Prestonfield, Linlithgow knew anything but a win would give Bonnyrigg the title, but Tommy Coyne was the difference against a plucky Lochee side, netting his 292nd goal for the club. They don’t play again in the Super League until Saturday, by which point the title race may be done and dusted.

Penicuik were struggling for fit players at home to Jeanfield, with boss Johnny Harvey coming on as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat. Rhys Davies and Robbie Holden got the Swifts goal either side of half-time.

In the Premier League, champions Musselburgh thumped Fauldhouse 6-2 at home, with striker Mathu King helping himself to four goals in the process. Steven McDonald and Bradley Whyte were also on the scoresheet for the Olivebank side.

Haddington beat Glenrothes 3- 0 at home with Declan Quinn scoring a hat-trick to keep them in contention for a play-off place.

The drama of the weekend came at Central Park, Whitburn, where Arniston Rangers triumphed 3-0. However, Arniston manager Jock Landells announced his resignation at the end of the match, saying that he has taken the club as far as he can.

In the East of Scotland Cup, Newtongrange Star were beaten 5-4 on penalties by Dundonald in Fife with George Hunter equalising for the visitors in a 1-1 draw at full time.