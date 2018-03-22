Bonnyrigg Rose committee votes in favour of East of Scotland League switch

Bonnyrigg Rose’s committee has voted overwhelmingly in favour of the club pursuing membership with the East of Scotland League.

The East Super League outfit held a special general meeting last night to discuss leaving the Juniors and 82 per cent of members voted in favour of change. Two per cent were against, while 18 per cent abstained.

The New Dundas Park side now have until March 31 to make their application to the East of Scotland League for the 2018/19 campaign.

The news comes as a blow to the East Region Juniors, who lost current top-flight champions Kelty Hearts to the East of Scotland League last year and could also lose Premier Division outfit Dalkeith, who are also planning to switch. Bonnyrigg are one of the bigger organisations in the Juniors and were Super League winners two years ago.

Bonnyrigg are keen to join the sixth level of Scottish football’s senior pyramid and have ambitions of becoming a fully-fledged league side. The club’s profile was raised significantly last season when they made the fourth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup before losing 8-1 to Hibs. It is understood that the East of Scotland League would welcome them into their division.

A statement on the Bonnyrigg Rose website read: “A special general meeting was held last night on proposals made by the committee in respect of the club’s future direction. The meeting was well attended and there was a Q&A session after the proposals were made and all questions asked, which were valid, as with any periods of change there is uncertainty, were answered to the best of the committee’s ability.

“We will take the mandate given to us by our members to set the wheels in motion in order to make the recommended proposal a reality over the course of the next few months.

“We would like to thank everyone who attended the meeting last night and for giving us an overwhelming vote of confidence, reinforcing the notion that we have, which is what we are trying to implement is for the future benefit for the club in the long term.”