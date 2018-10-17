David Burrell happy to take on interim role at Bonnyrigg

Interim Bonnyrigg Rose manager David Burrell believes he has returned to New Dundas Park with a squad at his disposal which is even stronger than the one he left behind.

Burrell was previously assistant to Robbie Horn at Rose, before the duo departed for Berwick Rangers in August last year.

As a former Rose player, Burrell didn’t think twice when he was asked to step in and return this week, after he too had left Berwick when Horn resigned from the League Two club.

“It’s been a wee bit of a whirlwind, it is only just over for a week since we left Berwick,” said Burrell.

“I wasn’t quite sure whether to take a break [from football] or get straight back into it. This opportunity is to go in and help the club in the interim, and I was quite happy to do it for the interim period and then we will see what happens after that.

“We haven’t put a timescale on anything. We’ll just see what happens. There are some tough games coming up so we’ll be focussing on those next few games then we will see what happens after that. I think part of the reason they asked me was because I know the club well and I have worked with the majority of the group of players already; they know me and I know them, so it gives them a bit of stability and continuity at this period of time until a permanent manager is appointed.

“We had a strong squad when we left and you could argue it is even stronger now. I am lucky to have such a good group of players to work with, most of the boys could walk into any other team at this level or even higher.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Robbie, it’s been great the last few years; we’ve had a good partnership. As for being a manager longer term, we will see what happens.”