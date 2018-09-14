Broxburn Athletic aim for the Abbey habit

Broxburn Athletic assistant manager Stevie Hislop hopes a 90 mile trek to Dumfries and Galloway doesn’t put the brakes on their unbeaten start to their East of Scotland League campaign.

The Albyn Park men have made a flying start to the season – winning their opening Conference C matches, scoring 15 goals in the process and progressing in all the cup competitions they have been entered into since leaving the Juniors.

Tomorrow they face South of Scotland outfit Abbey Vale in SFA South Region Cup action and the signs are that their stunning start may continue for some time.

“It’s early doors but it’s a better start than we had last year because the boys got knocked out of all the cups – it was a big thing we wanted to improve on, so that objective has been passed. We are just ticking along nicely,” said Hislop.

“I think it has just been teamwork that has been behind our start to the season. Collectively we are a better team this season – the team spirit has been superb and the numbers at training has been great. They are actually a joy to train and they all want to learn, which is a bonus.

“In my opinion we’ve got two of the best strikers in the league in Conor Kelly and Zander Miller, by a long shot. We’ve also got a young boy Greg Binnie who will score a lot of goals, he will also be a top striker for us.”

Under the management of boss Brian McNaughton and Hislop last season, Broxburn secured a fifth-place finish in the Super League but at one point were challenging for the top places. Securing a trophy of some form is a main objective this season.

Hislop added: “We definitely want to be in the top five and we want to go and win a cup – we want to get our hands on some silverware this year. We can’t be complacent and if we do things right we should be up there.

“I would think Linlithgow are the favourites to go and win it with the budget they have.

“We’ll just concentrate on ourselves and when we play Linlithgow that game will just take care of itself – it is one I am very much looking forward to.”