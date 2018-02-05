Broxburn boss McNaughton hails defence as foundation for success

Broxburn Athletic boss Brian McNaughton is confident his side can maintain their excellent run of form because of their determination to keep their clean-sheet record intact.

Goalkeeper Connor Wallace recorded his fourth shutout in succession as Broxburn jumped up to fourth in the Super League table with a 4-0 home win against Broughty Athletic as they made it 20 goals in just four games.

The Albyn Park men were far from sparkling against Broughty, who were well in with a chance until late in the second half, when the home side rattled in three goals.

“It’s another clean sheet and another victory for us. The boys are working really hard,” said McNaughton.

“It wasn’t as sexy today and I thought Broughty were better than the teams we had beaten recently. They came out and had a gameplan and it was a tight first half.

“We got a wee bit better in the second half and we certainly created more chances. It’s down to hard work, belief and trying to keep that ball out the goals because we’ve got guys in our team that will score goals, we’ve got three or four that are consistently scoring just now.

“There was a couple of stramashes towards the end and we were putting our bodies on the line and diving in front of it because they don’t want to lose that goal. That’s professional.

“The last three or four weeks have been great, they’ve all had jobs to do. Some of them aren’t playing the positions they want to play and they are maybe not running around with smiles on their faces during the game, but they appreciate what their team-mates are doing. We are getting results at the end of it and that’s the important thing.”

This week’s trip to Penicuik Athletic will give former Hearts striker McNaughton a barometer of how far his side have come since he stepped up from his assistant manager role to take over from Max Christie in November. Given Broxburn are averaging three goals per game and are the Super League’s top goalscorers, McNaughton’s men will be confident of taking all three points.

McNaughton continued: “Penicuik is a team we’ve not played well against since I’ve been at the club. I think it will be a fantastic game, they’re a good a football team and it will challenge us to keep the ball out of the net, but we’ll give it our best shot.”

After a barrage of early chances with captain Nick Locke, Zander Miller and Zander Murray each spurning opportunities in front of goal, the hosts eventually took the lead on 22 minutes when Murray’s flick-on was prodded home by former Edinburgh City left-back Gordon Donaldson.

Brian Clark should have done better for the visitors after striker Kevin Milne laid the ball off to him, but he blasted high over the bar.

Broughty had fought their way back into the first half after going behind and looked the more likelier to score. Home striker Miller looked like doing just that on the stroke of half-time, but he fired wide after doing the hard work to skip past a defender.

An excellent ball over the top to Kieron Anderson from midfielder Craig Scott sparked Broxburn’s second of the afternoon. Anderson sent the ball across goal first time from wide left and Murray was left with a simple tap in.

Home keeper Wallace hadn’t been called into action often, but he had to be alert to stop Clark’s goalbound strike as Broughty sought a quick response.

Referee Duncan Smith had no option but to award the hosts a penalty on 74 minutes when defender Ryan Suttie stupidly hauled back Miller when the striker chased down keeper John Sinclair who came out to collect a loose ball.

Scott hammered in the spot-kick and Anderson shot home with the last kick of the game to continue his scoring streak.

Broxburn Athletic: Wallace, Gillen, Donaldson, Scott, Townsley, Gavin, Locke, Miller, Murray, Richards (Valentine), Anderson.

Broughty Athletic: Sinclair, McCunnie, Blair, Suttie, McWalter, Hay, Winter, Kesson (McConnachie), Milne (Robertson), Smith, Clark.