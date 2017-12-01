Capital players bid to catch eye for Scotland Clubs XV

A clutch of Capital players will be looking to enhance their claims for inclusion in the Scotland Clubs XV when the BT Premiership programme resumes tomorrow.

The top game in the city will be at Myreside (kick-off 3pm), where Watsonians will be looking to continue their upward trajectory against a Currie Chieftains side desperate to remain on course for a top-two finish and home draw in the play-offs.

Among those looking to boost their chances of being involved in the upcoming clashes with their Irish counterparts are Chieftains stand-off Jamie Forbes, flanker Thomas Gordon and skipper Robbie Nelson.

Coach Ben Cairns has had the task of rebuilding the belief in his squad after an agonising BT Cup exit against Ayr and he knows tomorrow’s opponents are a different prospect to the side that was easily beaten at Malleny Park in the reverse fixture. “They have won three of their last four matches, so we know we face another stern test,” he warned.

In the home ranks, front rowers Nick Fraser and Ross Graham will be out to impress after being named in the Club XV training squad, as will in-form centre Rory Hutton.

Sonians coach Steve Lawrie is looking ahead to the next of block of games with confidence as the hosts seek to kick on after an impressive cup success at Glasgow Hawks two weeks ago. “The autumn break has allowed us to consolidate work in a few key areas and set out our goals for the next part of the season,” he said.

By contrast, Chieftains suffered a painful cup exit at Ayr in their only competitive action during the international window. They will be without centre Harvey Elms, who is in Dubai on Scotland sevens duty.

Across Colinton Road, Boroughmuir are in pursuit of league points to lift their survival effort when they welcome unbeaten Melrose. Muir are boosted by the return of captain Chris Laidlaw, who has been absent for several months through injury. Home coach Peter Wright said: “We believe that if we can play with consistency and accuracy then we can put pressure on Melrose.”

Meanwhile, Heriot’s host Marr at Goldenacre, with coach Phil Smith demanding a reaction to the cup defeat against Edinburgh Accies two weeks ago.