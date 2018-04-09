Coyne and Sloan give Linlithgow welcome win after dismal run

Linlithgow Rose found their Super League form again, ending a dismal run with a 2-1 win over Jeanfield Swifts at Prestonfield.

They had to come from behind after the Perth side took an early lead. Substitute Tommy Coyne equalised and Robert Sloan then grabbed the winner. This result brings Linlithgow back into the mix for the title, but they still remain six points behind Bonnyrigg in third place in the league standings.

Broxburn were in Fife for their game against Hill of Beath and were held to a 1-1 draw after Scott Richards had given them the lead, while Bo’ness lost 2-1 away to bottom club Forfar West End. They looked comfortable after Will Snowdon had scored from the penalty spot but it was a lead they couldn’t hold on to as both sides finished the game with ten men. Newtongrange bounced back from last week’s heavy defeat at Bonnyrigg to beat Carnoustie 2-0.

In the Premier League, leaders Musselburgh strengthened their lead at the top with a 1-0 win at Blackburn – striker Mathu King with a late strike to take all three points. Musselburgh are now certainties for the title with all others looking at a play-off place.

Dunbar took a step nearer the top of the table with a 2-0 win at home to Whitburn thanks to substitute Dean Ballantyne scoring a double. Arniston grabbed a vital win at Kirriemuir as they look to climb away from the relegation zone, Michael Deland hitting an injury time winner in a 1-0 win. Dalkeith were another side looking to avoid the danger zone as they grimly held onto a 3-2 lead at Bathgate, with the hosts missing a penalty.

The South Division leaders Pumpherston had a comfortable 2-0 win at Craigroyston to leave them only requiring nine more points to seal the title and get their hands on some silverware, while second placed Edinburgh United had a good 5-1 win away to Livingston.

In the Fife and Lothians Cup, Penicuik travelled to East Lothian to face a tough game against a rapidly improving Tranent side. However, a goal of the season from Aaron Somerville meant it was the visitors who reached the quarter-finals, where they will face Harthill away from home.