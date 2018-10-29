Dalkeith dig deep to beat Tynecastle Bonnyrigg and Linlithgow both win

Dalkeith were 4-1 winners in Conference B of the East of Scotland league, overcoming a very young Tynecastle side.

They had to work hard but doubles from Ross Connell and Paul Tansey sealed the points.

For Tynecastle boss Chris Scott it was a hard one to take. “We’re a very young side capable of getting better and I see that week to week. Dalkeith though had loads of experience in their line-up but when we equalised I thought if we got the next we could go on and win it. But experience told and they scored a couple of late goals to finish us.”

Dalkeith scored in the first minute with a strike from Ross Connell. Paul Tansey doubled the lead with an individual effort before the break.

Dalkeith then lost their way for a while as Tynecastle came more and more into the game. They pulled a goal back with a super strike from Jordan Smith but they couldn’t fashion an equaliser. Dalkeith regrouped with both goal scorers completing their doubles late on.

Boss Darren Smith was happy to come away with the points after a nervous showingafter the break.

“We had a great start then let go of the ropes.

“Against a more experienced side we would possibly have allowed them into the game. Tynecastle though are a young side playing football that gets better all the time and so we’re happy to go back up the road with the points.”

Linlithgow bounced back from their Scottish Cup exit last week to trounce Blackburn 5-1 in Conference C thanks to goals from Owen Ronald, a hat-trick from Tommy Coyne (pictured) and Gary Thom finishing off a good afternoon’s work. Top-of-the-table Bonnyrigg again racked up a bag full of goals as they dispatched Dunipace 6-0 in Conference B. Kyle Wilson opened their account early on and Lee Currie bagged himself a double. Further goals from Keith Lough and another double from Ewan Moyes finished the rout.

In Conference A, Musselburgh scraped past Tweedmouth 1-0 with a very late winner as Newtongrange edged Peebles with a 2-0 victory. In a re-arranged A match, Dunbar edged 2-1 over Leith Athletic. Leith’s Ryan Mayer opened the scoring but Lloyd Fiddler equalised with sub Fraser McLaren scoring the winner. Team of the Day was Tranent with an 11-1 demolition of Conference B bottom club Eyemouth, the highlight being a double hat-trick from striker Kayne Paterson.