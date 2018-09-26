Dynamo take share of spoils in a classic

Hutchison Vale Under-16s and Bathgate Dynamo played out a ten-goal thriller as they drew 5-5 in Divsion 1.

Both teams started the match well, but the first goal didn’t come until the 23rd minute of the game when Aaron Doyle firmly headed the ball into the back of the net from a corner.

Only one minute later, Bathgate had the ball in the net again. Thomas Lee went over in the box and the referee awarded a penalty. Lee dusted himself off and dispatched it confidently.

Ben Robertson got Hutchie back into the game. A sweet strike from all of 35 yards soared over the keeper to applause from the side-lines. From the moment the ball was hit it looked as if it would find the goal.

Bathgate did restore their two-goal cushion before half-time. Doyle shook the frame of the goal with his effort from the left before Jack Douglas latched onto the rebound and smashed it into an open goal.

Hutchie came out after the break determined to wrestle the match back in their favour, scoring two goals in two minutes not long after the restart.

Casey Bunker bundled in after an initial shot was tipped up onto the crossbar and Peter Mendy levelled the score for the first time in the match at 3-3.

Mendy then added another to his name, this much more spectacular than his first. On his weaker foot, he curled a ball from the edge of the box perfectly into the top corner.

Hutchie took the score to 5-3 in the 56th minute. Mendy this time turned provider as he ran down the wing before checking back on himself and rolling the ball to Liam Duffy, who rocketed his effort high into the net.

Bathgate were frustrated but far from defeated. They reduced the deficit to one goal in the 61st minute. A free-kick was awarded to them in the middle of the park and they lumped the ball high up the pitch, picking out Douglas to knock past the keeper.

Not long before full time Bathgate were awarded another penalty. Douglas stepped up and scored, claiming his hat-trick in the process. The keeper guessed correctly but couldn’t get anything substantial on the ball as it nestled in the bottom right corner.

The match ended 5-5 with both teams working hard to earn a point.

In the Ken Ritchie Cup, Melrose U-13s beat Cockenzie Star 2-0.

The match was fairly balanced as both teams had chances to go ahead. Both defences and keepers worked hard under pressure to keep the match goalless, but ten minutes before time Melrose broke the deadlock.

Craig Sullivan scored with a lovely volley quickly followed by a fantastic team effort that was finished by Elliot Miller.

Currie Star U-14s overcame Loanhead in the Kenny McLean Cup.

A fine strike from Ali Aitken gave Currie Star the lead and was followed by a swift counter, with Archie Clemence slotting under the keeper to double their advantage.

After going two down, Loanhead piled on the pressure and snatched one back before half-time.

Another lightning break in the second half saw Clemence secure his brace. Loanhead tried to reply but were denied by Bain Stannard in goal and a goal-line block from James Forman as the match finished 3-1.