East of Scotland: Bonnyrigg ace bags hat-trick; Penicuik fight back for win

BONNYRIGG striker Kieran McGachie was delighted to silence his team-mates’ taunts with a hat-trick against Bo’ness.

The East of Scotland Conference B leaders blew their former Junior rivals away 4-1 at Newtown Park with McGachie doing most of the damage.

“The boys have been giving me pelters because I’ve not scored as many goals as expected,” said McGachie. “Even after scoring two in the first half, in the dressing-room at half time they gave it to me, saying: ‘No way are you getting a hat-trick!’

“This is a ground I like playing on, though, and games between the clubs are always a bit special so it’s nice to come out on top.”

It took Bonnyrigg only ten minutes to make the breakthrough, McGachie finishing off a superb break. McGachie scored a second in the 23rd minute and Andy Shirra pulled a goal back from the penalty spot before half-time.

Dean Hoskins headed home powerfully for a third Bonnyrigg goal with McGachie grabbing his hat-trick with 20 minutes to go. For interim manager Dave Burrell, it was a sweet win.

“The lads did what they had to do and I’m especially pleased for big Kieran.”

In Conference A, in-form Penicuik beat Hawick 3-1 after Josh Neil had given the visitors the lead. Lumbert Kataleza equalised and Wayne McIntosh, with his 20th goal of the season, put Penicuik in front. Aaron Somerville scored the third.

Coldstream and Newtongrange both ended up with ten men as Star won 3-1. Coldstream had keeper Mark Walters red-carded with Dale O’Hara scoring from the free-kick he conceded. Scott gave Newtongrange the lead but Kieron Lee levelled. George Hunter scored another for Star before James Young was sent off.

In a five-goal thriller at Gorebridge, Musselburgh ran out 3-2 winners against Arniston.

Broxburn are still joint top of Conference C alongside Linlithgow after beating Edinburgh United 3-0 at home. In Conference B, Dalkeith lost 1-0 at home to a strong Sauchie side.