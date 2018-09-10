East of Scotland: Bonnyrigg batter Dalkeith; Nitten hit seven

Dalkeith midfielder Neil Janczyk refused to get too downbeat despite his side’s 6-0 trouncing by Bonnyrigg Rose.

Former Hearts player Janczyk returned to New Dundas Park for Saturday’s Central Taxis Conference B clash to face the team he served so well as assistant coach last season.

“It’s not the return I wanted but the games against Bonnyrigg aren’t what we’ll be judged on,” said Janny. “They are still the measure other teams will have to respond to. Our aim is a top-five finish ahead of the new set-up next season.”

Dalkeith came to frustrate Bonnyrigg and they did so until midway through the first half when Kieran McGachie scored with a scissor-kick.

McGachie scored again with Jonny Brown adding a spectacular third before the break.

Dean Brett slammed home a fourth immediately after the interval as part of a three-goal scoring spree in five minutes either side of half-time. Dean Hoskins later scored from the spot before substitute Keith Lough grabbed the sixth on the full-time whistle.

“It was a good win once we got the opener,” said Bonnyrigg manager David White. “The three goals around half-time sealed the win and it gave us the chance to give others a run out.”

Dalkeith gaffer Darren Smith, meanwhile, echoed Janczyk’s thoughts, saying: “The games between us and Bonnyrigg won’t define our season. We are a better team than everyone saw on Saturday. The three goals around half-time finished us because we thought if we could keep it to one goal at the break we could work on that.”

In Conference A, Newtongrange had a comfortable 7-1 win at home to neighbours Easthouses Lily with loan signing Stevie Thomson on the scoresheet. Conference rivals Penicuik were on top form in as they hammered Arniston 7-0 with a Wayne McIntosh hat-trick the highlight.

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale and Tynecastle served up a 2-2 draw in Conference B while Tranent beat a much-depleted Haddington side 7-2 with Kenny Fisher, Mark McGovern (2), Chris Robertson( 2), Dean Whitson and Jamie Devlin all on target.

In Conference C, Linlithgow Rose lost 2-0 at Camelon, Kieron Anderson and Alan Sneddon getting the goals while Preston beat Ormiston 4-2 with a double from Ross Cowan alongside strikes from Dean Ballantyne and Chris King.