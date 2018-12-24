East of Scotland: Bonnyrigg keep pressure on chasing pack; Lothian claim win

Hat-trick hero Kyle Wilson was happy to keept the pressure on the chasing pack as Bonnyrigg Rose beat Sauchie 5-0 at New Dundas Park.

The victory saw Rose maintain their four-point lead over Dundonald Bluebell at the top of Conference B of the East of Scotland League.

For Wilson, the emphatic victory was just reward following a frustrating opening 45 minutes.

“We had a tough first half when their keeper kept us from scoring,” he said. “We even missed an early penalty. At the break, the gaffer told us to relax and the goals would come and when Keiran (McGachie) gave us the lead within a couple of minutes from the restart we kicked on from then.

“I had been a bit unlucky in the first half not to score but the ball fell nicely for me in the second. This is a good result for us as it puts pressure on the chasing teams.”

Bonnyrigg missed that fourth-minute penalty when Neil Martyniuk’s effort was well saved. All five goals came in the second period as Bonnyrigg relaxed in front of goal.

McGachie side-footed the ball home from a low Martynuek cross in the 48th minute. Wilson grabbed his first goal in the 53rd minute after his first effort was blocked. His second came 15 minutes later and he completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute with a superb strike. Player-assistant coach Jonny Stewart rounded off the scoring with a rare but well-deserved goal.

Rose boss Robbie Horn said. “This was going to be a tricky one for us because Sauchie are lying just below us the League and we’re grateful for the win and that Sauchie agreed to the rescheduling of the game. We were a bit too anxious in the first half but relaxed in front of goal in the second. It’s good to get the points in the bag before Christmas and the lads will enjoy themselves better now.”

The only other East of Scotland action came in Conference B with Dundonald winning 3-0 at Crossgates. Tynecastle went down 2-1 at Dunipace while Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale won 3-1 at Eyemouth thanks to a James Hainley double and a goal by Jamie Docherty.