East of Scotland: Broxburn and Linlithgow battle builds; Tranent win for new boss

Broxburn boss Brian McNaughton urged his team to keep the pressure up on the chasing pack as they maintained their three-point lead at the top of East of Scotland Conference C with a 4-1 win over Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts.

After watching his side claim a comfortable victory in Fife, McNaughton said: “There’s still a long way to go this season but it’s so far so good. All we can do is keep winning matches and let things take their course.

“There are still a lot of points on the table and it’s up to us to keep the pressure on the chasing sides to catch us.”

Midfielder Craig Scott opened Broxburn’s account with an early strike followed by a goal from Ross Nimmo just before the break.

Inverkeithing pulled a goal back on the hour mark but further goals from Cameron Ross and Gregg Binnie completed the rout for Broxburn.

Linlithgow, in second spot behind Broxburn, won 4-0 at Craigroyston. Gaffer Mark Bradley said: “We’re getting big players back from injury and they are settling back in the line-up. Owen Ronald is again showing just how good a player he is and, of course, Tommy Coyne is still among the goals.”

It was Ronald who opened the scoring while Colin Strickland added a second before the break. Ronald grabbed his second of the match to put Rose three up and Coyne completed the scoring with ten minutes remaining.

In Conference B, Tranent – with new manager Calvin Shand watching on – leapfrogged Crossgates in the table after a 4-1 home win over the Fifers. Dean Whitson opened the scoring for the Belters followed by a goal from Bob Berry. Chris Gray added a third with Ben Miller grabbing the fourth before the visitors pulled back a late consolation.

Dalkeith were in Dunipace where they managed a 1-1 draw while, in Conference A, Leith and Newtongrange also ended 1-1. In a local derby, Haddington beat Preston 2-1 in the King Cup.