East of Scotland: Broxburn fly high | Bonnyrigg hit 13 | Penicuik maul Musselburgh

Broxburn boss Brian McNaughton praised his team’s attitude as the Central Taxis Conference C leaders beat Heriot-Watt University 3-1 at Albyn Park.

McNaughton admitted that last season his team may well have drawn a match like Saturday’s, so was delighted to see them take three points.

“Last season, we would probably have been held to a draw but this squad has a great attitude to every game,” he enthused. “They want to win all the time. We had a good first half and were worthy of the two-goal lead at the break. A missed penalty would have made it easier for us but Connor Kelly made amends for his miss later.”

Broxburn made the breakthrough in the 16th minute when Gordon Donaldson pounced on a loose ball in the area to score. They doubled their lead a couple of minutes later when a mistake from the Heriot-Watt goalkeeper allowed Ross Nimmo to score easily.

Kelly missed his penalty shortly after the restart but did get his goal with 20 minutes to go. Aiden Quinn pulled a goal back from the penalty spot near the end but the home side held out comfortably.

Heriot-Watt manager Banji Koya was happy enough with his side’s display, saying: “If our goal had come sooner, I think it would have been a different game for us. We are improving every week but, because we are students, we sometimes lose players for studies. It means we have to change the line-us a lot but I see things getting better for us.”

Elsewhere, Bonnyrigg bounced back to top form with a 13-1 demolition of Tynecastle. Highlight of the game was a double hat-trick from Keith Lough alongside four from Kyle Wilson. Further goals from Neil Martyneuk, Kerr Young and Dean Brett completed the rout.

Penicuik’s rampant run of form continued with a 4-0 thrashing of Musselburgh. An own goal kicked off a first-half scoring spree with Lumbert Kataleza, Ryan Baptie and Sam Jones finishing the game as a contest. Linlithgow’s Tommy Coyne scored another double in their 5-0 win at home to Preston with Gary Thom, Kevin Watt and Ian Gray scoring a goal apiece.

Bo’ness were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Haddington with goals from Brian Morgan and Chris Donnelly for the Newtown Park side. Andy Jones and Grant Rose were on target for the visitors.

Newtongrange beat Dunbar 1-0 thanks to a Dale O’Hara free-kick deep into stoppage time.