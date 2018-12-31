East of Scotland: Broxburn get some revenge | Nitten and Arnie end with eight men each

It was back to business in Conference C, with Broxburn hosting Camelon in a re-run of their recent Alex Jack Cup semi-final and a chance for Broxburn to reverse that defeat.

There was the added impetus of Camelon winning the cup by default, then beating Bonnyton in the South & East of Scotland Cup to earn a place in next season’s William Hill Scottish for their first time, a spot Broxburn believe should have been theirs.

Camelon dominated the opening 45 minutes, with Broxburn keeper Connor Wallace outstanding. However, it was a different Broxburn who came out for the second half and finally Ross Nimmo broke the deadlock in the 70th minute with the only goal of the game.

Broxburn boss Brian McNaughton said: “We were down to the bare bones today with no striker and players out of position, but I believe the strength of your bench defines your season and today the bench did the business.

“We have a great back four with Sean Harrison superb. When he plays the team plays. We’ve used four of our under 19s regularly and they haven’t let us down. I had a wee go at the players at the break and it seemed to work.”

There was drama aplenty at Newtongrange with Arniston as the visitors. The game ended with both teams down to eight men and, with the score at 2–2 in the 95th minute, George Hunter had the chance to take all three points for Nitten from the penalty spot, but he missed.

Arniston took the lead through Connor Dyet, but Nitten equalised from Kyle Scott. Arni took the lead again through Jon McInally, only for Hunter to score from the spot to draw level again. Sent off for Newtongrange were Kyle Lander, Dale O’Hara and Stevie Thomson, while Robert Gay, Sean McAllion and Guy Kerr were the fall guys for Arniston.

In Conference A, Penicuik won 3-0 away at Easthouses with goals from Wayne McIntosh, Kyle Sampson and Sam Jones. Musselburgh drew 2-2 at home to Oakley, while Dunbar beat Leith 2-0 thanks to a goal either side of the break.