East of Scotland: Delight for Bonnyrigg boss | Broxburn win to stay top

Bonnyrigg boss Robbie Horn was thrilled to see the goals being shared around his team as they blew Sauchie away 5-1 to extend their lead at the top of Conference B to ten points.

Horn’s side raced into a three-goal lead after just 20 minutes at Beechwood Park and their attitude please the manager.

He said: “We had the game won in the opening 20 minutes and never looked back. Our goals are coming from all areas in the line-up, from full-backs, central defenders, midfield and the strikers, so we don’t rely on anyone in particular.

“Lee Currie’s goal was something special but we expect something special from him every week now.”

Bonnyrigg opened up that three-goal lead with strikes from Keiran McGachie, Dean Hoskins and a Currie special. Dean Brett pounced to slam home the fourth after the hour with Sauchie’s David Cross scoring from the penalty spot to reduce the deficit. Substitute Louis Swanson persevered with ten minutes to go and squeezed the ball home after a good run to complete the rout.

Elsewhere, Broxburn beat Preston to remain in top spot in Conference C thanks to goals from Zander Miller and Saul Duffy while Linlithgow were 6-1 winners at Stirling University. Lithgae’s goals came from Tommy Coyne and Gary Thom with doubles plus strikes from Colin Strickland and Owen Ronald. Newtongrange beat Hawick 3-0.

The surprise of the day came at Penicuik where the home side were knocked out of the SFA South Region Challenge Cup fourth round by Coldstream. The visitors triumphed on penalties after the teams drew 4-4. Coldstream took the lead through Buster Briggs. Aaron Somerville equalised with Scott McCrory-Irving giving the home side the lead. An own go levelled the scoring only for Jordan Caddow to restore the home side’s lead, but Kieron Bullen equalised for the visitors on full-time. Caddow gave Penicuik the lead in extra time but Briggs again scored for Coldstream, who went on to win 5-4 on penalties.