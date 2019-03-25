East of Scotland: Horn hails ‘best-ever’ Bonnyrigg | Musselburgh go extra mile | Linlithgow close gap

Robbie Horn described Bonnyrigg’s play as the “best I’ve seen” as they beat Jeanfield Swifts 4-2 in the third round of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup.

Rose were two up after ten minutes in Perth, Ross Gray and Keith Lough scoring the goals. A fabulous free-kick from Lee Currie added their third with Lough hitting his double and Bonnyrigg’s fourth – all within the opening 30 minutes. Conor McLaren pulled a goal back before the break for Jeanfield. The home side pulled another scrambled goal back from Aaron Whitehead but were never in danger of forcing extra time. Horn, whose side are also on the brink of clinching Conference B, said: “That was the best football I’ve seen from the side since I came back here. We were four up and cruising in the opening 30 minutes. We dropped our pace in the second half which I wasn’t pleased about but, in the end, it was a very good win against a good side. We spoke about our season before the game and said if we keep our nerve it could be a tremendous for us on all fronts but we have to keep our concentration.”

Musselburgh needed an extra-time winner by Scott Moffat to go through 3-2 against Camelon. The visitors were two up at the break thanks to a double from top scorer Kieron Anderson but Mussy had the better of the second 45 minutes with goals from Conor Thomson and Mathu King taking the game to extra time. Bo’ness maintained their 100 per cent record under new manager Max Christie with a 4-1 win at Heriot-Watt University. Fraser Keast and Chris Donnelly gave the BUs a two-goal lead but Calvin Muttitt pulled a goal back before the break. Bo’ness finished the tie off late on with goals by Donnelly and substitute Brian Morgan.

In East of Scotland Conference C, Linlithgow moved to within two points of leaders Broxburn with a 7-0 win at Blackburn, Tommy Coyne bagging a hat-trick despite missing a penalty.