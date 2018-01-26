East of Scotland League: Heriot-Watt hope to catch champs cold

The cold weather put paid to any matches in the East of Scotland League getting the go-ahead six days ago.

However, there is hope for this weekend.

Fourth-placed Preston Athletic cross the Border to play bottom-of-the-table Tweedmouth Rangers at Old Shielfield Park. Paul Riley and Jack Lynch’s side have featured just once since the end of November, a 2-1 victory at Tynecastle a fortnight ago. The Panners remain 11 points behind current league leaders Kelty Hearts.

Meanwhile, Heriot-Watt University took advantage of last weekend’s postponement by arranging a friendly with Lowland League side Spartans at Ainslie Park. The Students went down 4-1 to Dougie Samuel’s title contenders, but manager Banji Koya was pleased with the application shown by his young squad.

Tomorrow they welcome reigning East of Scotland League champions Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale to Oriam.

Leith Athletic, who have picked up just one point from their last three league outings, host Coldstream at Peffermill. Elsewhere, Ormiston face arguably their biggest test of the season when Kelty Hearts visit Hibs’ East Mains Training Centre. And Tynecastle will be looking to atone for their Football Nation Qualifying Cup defeat to Vale of Leithen when they entertain Peebles Rovers at Saughton Enclosure.