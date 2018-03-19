East of Scotland League: Leith show mettle to snatch victory

Leith Athletic came from two goals down to snatch a 3-2 victory over Capital rivals Heriot-Watt University at Oriam.

Michael Ward netted the opener for the students after good work from Anton Dowds and the same player struck again to double the home side’s advantage. However, John Robertson’s goal just before the half-time interval gave Leith the platform they required.

A defensive error in the Watt defence allowed Daniel Garvey to slot home the equaliser before tempers frayed as Dowds was sent off.

The visitors capitalised on their numerical advantage as Callum Mein curled in an unstoppable winner from the edge of the area with just two minutes to spare.

The students were then reduced to nine men as Chris Lane picked up his second booking of the match and joined team-mate Dowds for an early shower.

Leith remain second in the East of Scotland League, ten points adrift of league leaders Kelty Hearts having played a game more while Watt stay fifth.

Elsewhere, goals from Greg Binnie and Jonny Grotlin secured fourth-placed Preston Athletic a 2-1 win over Burntisland Shipayard at Recreation Park. However, the Fife club – who had been reduced to ten men – did miss a late penalty to ensure the points went back to Prestonpans.