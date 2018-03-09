East of Scotland League: Lothian look for Tynie favour

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale will be hoping their Edinburgh rivals Tynecastle do them a huge favour this weekend.

Tynecastle welcome East of Scotland League table-toppers Kelty Hearts to Saughton Enclosure tomorrow, while reigning champions Lothian – who ground-share with Tynie – travel across the city to Peffermill where they face the challenge of second-placed Leith Athletic.

Lothian remain 15 points adrift of Kelty – the league’s newest members – who have scored a whopping 121 goals and conceded just eight. However, they do have five games in hand over their Fife rivals.

Lothian and Kelty are the only two teams in the division that have won every league fixture so far. Tynecastle could go sixth if they pull off a shock win.

Tynecastle announced this week that head coach Stevie Vinter will leave his role at the end of the season after three years in charge. Vinter has accepted a new job and will relocate to London this summer.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Preston Athletic host Borders club Coldstream at the Pennypit.

The East Lothian club ran riot when wining 8-2 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Elsewhere, Ormiston could stretch their lead over second-bottom Eyemouth United to five points when they welcome their opponents to Hibs’ East Mains Training Centre.