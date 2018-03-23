East of Scotland League: Lothian look to cut gap on leaders

Have your say

There’s only one fixture in the East of Scotland League this weekend as Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale host Ormiston at Saughton Enclosure.

The reigning champions, who overcame Lowland League opposition Vale of Leithen 3-0 to book their place in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup final on Wednesday night, are playing catch-up on Kelty Hearts, who are 15 points clear at the summit.

Victory tomorrow afternoon for Raymond Carr’s men would see that gap narrow to 12 points with four games in hand over their Fife rivals.

Meanwhile, the King Cup gets underway tomorrow with Preston Athletic making the trip to play Peebles Rovers at Whitestone Park.

The Panners secured a hard-fought victory at Burntisland Shipyard six days ago. It was the first time Paul Riley and Jack Lynch’s side had played since the middle of last month.

Elsewhere, there’s a League Cup final spot up for grabs as Leith Athletic welcome Capital rivals Tynecastle to Peffermill.

The two clubs faced one another in October’s Alex Jack Cup final in October, with Tynie prevailing 3-0.

However, Leith, sitting second in the league, have been going well this season and will fancy their chances of revenge.

The winner of tomorrow’s tie will face Lothian in next month’s final.