East of Scotland League: Lothian Thistle keep up chase on Kelty

Have your say

Reigning East of Scotland League champions Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale maintained their 100 per cent record with a 3-2 victory over Capital rivals Heriot-Watt University at Oriam.

The students gave Raymond Carr’s side a real fright, though, Anton Dowds having given the hosts a half-time lead from the penalty spot following a foul on Chris Lane.

However, Lothian fought back in the second half, Louis Swanson equalising before Samuel Nhamburo gave the visitors the lead with just seven minutes remaining.

Kevin Brown’s sensational strike wrapped up the points three minutes later before Dowds added his second in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Preston Athletic are up to third after a fine 4-1 win at bottom side Tweedmouth Rangers.

Alex Dimitrov’s hat-trick and a solo effort from Stevie Campell ensured a comfortable afternoon at Old Shielfield Park for the Panners.

Leith Athletic are a point better off than Preston in second after they came from a goal down to overcome Coldstream 4-1 at Peffermill.

Shane Bonnington had put the Borders club ahead in the eighth minute but an emphatic response saw Callum Mein score twice, with Dan Garvey and Oban Anderson completing the turnaround for Steve Chalmers and Leighton Jones’ side.

League leaders Kelty Hearts ran out 4-1 winners at Ormiston.