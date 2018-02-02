East of Scotland League: Tynecastle play catch-up at Coldstream

Tynecastle will look to move level on points with opponents Coldstream when the Capital side visit the Borders tomorrow on East of Scotland League duty.

Stevie Vinter’s side are playing catch-up due to a combination of postponements and success in cup competitions, their visit to Home Park this weekend being just their 11th league outing this season.

A home encounter with Peebles Rovers six days ago again fell foul of the weather. However, Tynie, who are currently ninth, did beat East Super League Junior outfit Newtongrange Star 4-1 in a friendly at New Victoria Park on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, Leith Athletic will hope to consolidate second place when they travel to Old Shielfield Park where hosts Tweedmouth Rangers await.

Steve Chalmers and Leighton Jones have made quite an impact at Leith since taking over from Derek Riddel, who left to join Spartans’ coaching team in the summer and will be confident of victory against the league’s bottom side.

Preston Athletic are also on their travels tomorrow as they visit Eyemouth United.

Meanwhile, Banji Koya takes his Heriot-Watt University side to Whitestone Park to play Peebles Rovers while reigning league champions and undefeated Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale welcome Burntisland Shipyard to Saughton Enclosure.