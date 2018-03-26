East of Scotland: Leith Athletic join Lothian in League Cup final

Have your say

Leith Athletic are 90 minutes away from silverware after a 3-1 defeat of Capital rivals Tynecastle in their East of Scotland League Cup semi-final clash at Peffermill.

Steve Chalmers and Leighton Jones’ men will now face Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in the final on Sunday, May 6.

Daniel Garvey opened the scoring for the home side in the eighth minute, but their lead was short-lived as Tynie drew level through Robbie McIntyre.

However, Leith restored their advantage just before the half hour as Callum Mein continued his recent scoring spree with an accurate finish. Oban Anderson’s 88th-minute effort ensured Leith’s cup dream continues.

Meanwhile, in the King Cup first round, Preston Athletic obliterated hosts Peebles Rovers 8-1 despite being a goal down at the half-time interval.

However, the hosts were reduced to ten men just before the break as Michael McEwan was shown a second yellow card and the Panners capitalised on their numerical advantage.

Greg Binnie netted the equaliser three minutes after the restart before Alexander Dmitrov pounced to edge the visitors in front.

Binne added his second as Peebles were reduced to nine men, with Dominic Nwendi joining team-mate McEwan for an early shower.

Michael McFarlane, David Liddle, Marc Reid, Ross Cowan and Jack Jardine completed the rout.

Elsewhere, Lothian closed the gap on league leaders Kelty Hearts to 12 points with a 3-0 win over Ormiston. Louis Swanson, Connor McGregor and Samuel Nhamburo were all on target.