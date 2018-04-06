East of Scotland: Lothian Thistle hope weather will finally play ball

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale are hoping it is third time lucky when Preston Athletic head for Saughton Enclosure tomorrow.

The reigning East of Scotland champions have been left idle this week following the postponements of Monday’s visit of Burntisland Shipyard and Wednesday’s clash with city rivals Tynecastle.

Raymond Carr’s men are still playing catch up on league-leaders Kelty Hearts, who are 12 points better off. However, their title rivals have played four games more.

Lothian will be aiming to get back on track after a 4-1 defeat to Lowland League champions East Kilbride in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup final six days ago.

However, they can expect a stern test from the Panners, whose last league defeat came at the hands of Lothian in February.

Elsewhere, Leith Athletic travel to Fife to take on an undefeated Kelty Hearts side. Steve Chalmers and Leighton Jones’ men took Civil Service Strollers to extra time in last week’s South Region Challenge Cup tie before being edged out 3-2.

Meanwhile, Ormiston travel to play Peebles Rovers at Whitestone Park. The East Lothian club are without a win since a 1-0 victory over Coldstream at the beginning of December.

Tynecastle are also on the road when they meet hosts Stirling University.