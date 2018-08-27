East of Scotland: Penicuik’s Colombian striker gets stick despite hat-trick

Penicuik manager Johnny Harvey hailed Nico Salazar’s hat-trick against Coldstream – but admitted he still has a “lot of work to do” with the striker.

Harvey’s side won their East of Scotland Conference A clash 4-2 against an impressive Borders side, with Colombian forward Salazar, inset, making the difference.

The Penicuik manager said: “We were far too complacent as Coldstream are a very good side. They played quick attacking football and it took us a while to settle.

“It was a good hat-trick for Nico. We still have a lot of work to do with him but if he keeps scoring goals it could be a good season for us.”

Like many of their games this season, Penicuik lost the opening goal when Matt Corfield scored direct from a corner to give Coldstream the lead.

Penicuik responded immediately as Salazar drilled home a cutback. They took the lead for the first time when Arran Ponton slid the ball into the net. Coldstream were very dangerous on the break and Penicuik goalkeeper Thomas Cordery had to be at his best to keep them out, but he could do nothing about Corfield rifling home a deserved equaliser with 15 minutes to go.

Salazar though scored again soon after and completed his hat-trick in injury time.

The striker said: “I came here to work locally with family and signed for Penicuik. It’s been a good start for me so far scoring six goals in three games but I still got stick from the boss for some things I should have done. Our aim this season is to win the league but it will be hard for us.”

Elsewhere, Bonnyrigg won 4-1 at Burntisland in Conference B with goals from Kyle Wilson, Stevie Thomson, a Lee Currie free kick and a header from Lewis Turner.

Linlithgow left it late to beat Stirling University 2-1 at home. Tommy Coyne had given Rose the lead, but the visitors levelled the game. Gary Thom scored a late winner to give the Linlithgow the points.

Haddington had a game of two halves with a 4-3 defeat at home to Dundonald. The visitors racked up a four-goal lead at the break. Haddington fought back in the second half and scored through an own goal, Shaun Hill and Andy Jones but couldn’t find an equaliser.

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale beat St Andrews 4-1 with goals from Reece Smith, Ryan Hutchison, Connor McGregor and Kevin Brown.

Musselburgh were in Kirkcudbright facing St Cuthbert Wanderers and had Connor Thomson and Mathu King with a double on the score sheet in a 3-0 win.