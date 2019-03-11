East of Scotland round-up: Bonnyrigg so close to title | Broxburn and Linlithgow win

Bonnyrigg need just a point at home to Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale this weekend to clinch the Conference B title after coming within a whisker of taking the crown on Saturday.

Rose claimed a solid 3-1 win at Dundonald as news filtered through that Bo’ness were drawing 0-0 with Sauchie. That result would have sent the title to New Dundas Park, but Bo’ness grabbed a late winner to take the points and ensure Bonnyrigg wait another week at least.

Rose boss Robbie Horn said: “We were down to the bare bones for Saturday’s game but got a bit of luck with the own goal. They equalised but the boys dug deep and the last goal was a super strike.”

Bonnyrigg were without several players through injury – including striker Keiran McGachie – while Kerr Young was suspended. They got lucky as Liam McDaid slammed home an own goal in the first half. Mark McKenzie equalised after the interval with a quick break. Dean Hoskins headed Rose in front before Dundonald had a goal disallowed. Bonnyrigg then finished the game off in the last minute with a sublime finish from Keith Lough, who turned his marker and the keeper before sliding the ball home.

Meanwhile, Conference C leaders Broxburn ran out 6-1 winners over Stirling University despite falling behing to an early goal. Goals from Zander Miller (2), Craig Scott (2), plus strikes from Nicky Locke and Dom Gibson completed the rout. Title rivals Linlithgow come out on top 3-1 in their game against St Andrews. Owen Ronald gave Rose a tenth-minute lead with Tommy Coyne and Gary Thom taking them in three up at the break. They had John Ovenstone red-carded before the visitors pulled a goal back.

Tranent lost 4-1 at Crossgates. The Belters found themselves three down through goals by Scott Lawrie (2) and Mark McKenzie before Mark McGovern pulled a goal back. Dale Allen grabbed a fourth for the Fifers.

In Conference A, Leith Athletic were beaten 4-1 by Hill of Beath. Sonny Swanson was on target for Leith with a 30-yard cracker.