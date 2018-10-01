East of Scotland round-up: Four-goal Wayne McIntosh inspires Penicuik

WAYNE McINTOSH bagged four goals in Penicuik’s 8-0 demolition of Leith Athletic then admitted he’s already more than halfway towards his scoring target for the season.

The former Bonnyrigg Rose striker was superb as his side kept up a strong start to their Conference A campaign.

His goals apart, McIntosh’s overall contribution to the game earned him the man-of the match award.

He said: “I’m really enjoying myself here with Penicuik. I set myself a target every season of 20 goals and already I’m more than halfway there. I’m a bit more involved in the play now and it’s paying off with plenty of goals. I left Bonnyrigg on good terms to come here to get more game time.”

Penicuik pressed from the start and a young Leith side found themselves 5-0 down at the break with goals from McIntosh (2), Sam Jones (2), and a penalty from Lumbert Kataleza.

Into the second half and a further two goals from McIntosh plus a super strike from Scott McCrory-Irving completed the rout.

For Penicuik boss Johnny Harvey it was a sign that the attitude of his players isn’t slipping. “They were superb,” he enthused. “It’s easy to go five up and relax but the players’ attitude was bang on.”

Leith gaffer Stevie Clalmers saw it as a lesson for his team. “We’re a very young side and hopefully they will learn from this. It was good, though, to see so many of our former players playing for a very good Penicuik squad.”

Meanwhile, at Ormiston, Linlithgow racked up an 11-1 win. Like McIntosh, Colin Strickland hit four goals and, along with a hat-trick from Kevin Watt plus a double from Tommy Coyne and strikes from Owen Ronald and Gary Thom, they made it a comfortable afternoon.

Managerless Bonnyrigg found their feet again in a 4-0 win at Eyemouth with goals from Adam Nelson, Keith Lough, Kieran McGachie and Lee Currie. Haddington had a strike from Declan Quinn in their 1-0 win at Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale while Musselburgh came out top against Oakley in a 2-1 win in Fife.

Broxburn’s good start continued with a 4-1 victory at Preston, a win which sees them top of Confrence C. Goals from Zander Miller, Gordon Donaldson, Chris Townsley and Greg Binnie kept them out in front.