East of Scotland round-up: Linlithgow turn heat up on Broxburn | HiHi hit 11 | Bo’ness and Tynie’s cup cracker

Linlithgow Rose took advantage of leaders Broxburn being on cup duty to cut the gap at the top of Conference C to two points with two games remaining for each side.

Lithgae played host to Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts and emerged with a 4-1 win.

The home side took control in the first half with goals by Owen Ronald, Colin Strickland and Tommy Coyne. Inverkeithing scored early in the second period but John Ovenstone restored Linlithgow’s three-goal lead as the final whistle drew near.

In Conference B, Haddington were down at Eyemouth and recorded their biggest-ever competitive win with an 11-1 hammering of the team at the foot of the table. Getting the goals for the HiHi were Shaun Hill, George Cunningham, Ross King and Gordon Harris – all with doubles – plus singles from Declan Quinn, Jamie Chapman and Gary Nicholson adding to an own goal.

Lothian Thistle ran out 2-1 winners against Tranent with a couple of first-half goals from Dylan Moore and Jamie Docherty. Dean Whitson pulled a goal back for Tranent in the second period but substitute Chris Gray was sent off for the Belters as the home side held on for the win.

Elsewhere, Bo’ness and Tynecastle served up a cracker in the preliminary round of the League Cup.

The game went to extra time with Bo’ness coming out 3-1 winners after the match had ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Jordan Smith opened the scoring for Tynecastle with Alan McKenzie on target for Max Christie’s men. In the first period of extra-time, a deflected effort from Devon Jacobs gave Bo’ness the lead for the first time and, on the stroke of full-time, Nicky Prentice sealed the win for Bo’ness.

Dunbar faced Broxburn in a first-round tie and came out 1-0 winners. Dunbar were awarded a penalty after Fraser McLaren was sent tumbling in the box, a spot-kick converted by Dean Ballantyne. In the second half, Broxburn were awarded a penalty but a costly miss by Connor Kelly sent the Conference C leaders crashing out of the competition.