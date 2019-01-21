East of Scotland round-up: Mathu Kinhg hat-trick for Musselburgh | Tommy Coyne cashes in for Linlithgow

A hat-trick from striker Mathu King on his return from injury helped Musselburgh beat Leith 5-1 at Peffermill, a result which puts Musselburgh second in East of Scotland Conference A behind leaders Penicuik. Michael Moffat grabbed a brace to complete the scoring.

Linlithgow were made to work to beat a spirited Heriot-Watt 3–0 and maintain their challenge for the Conference C title. Owen Ronald gave them the lead before the break with Tommy Coyne scoring another double to take him to top scorer in League goals and on target for his 40 this season. Linlithgow boss Mark Bradley said: “Heriot-Watt have played us before and they are learning our style and they made it difficult for us. However, we have a goal machine in Tommy Coyne and as long as he keeps banging in the goals we will be in contention.”

Bonnyrigg benefited despite not playing at all in Conference C as Bo’ness beat second-placed Dundonald 3–1. Allan McKenzie gave them an interval lead and Marty Wright then netted twice against a ten-man Fife side.

A rapidly improving Arniston were at Tweedmouth and came back up the road with an impressive 5–3 win thanks to four goals from Laurie Jones and a single from Andy Fleming. Preston drew 1-1 at home to Stirling University while Dalkeith lost 3-1 at home to an improving Tynecastle.

Newtongrange Star may be in disarray off the pitch as manager Steve McLeish resigned after two and a half years in charge, but at Dunbar on Saturday the players responded as they ran out 3-0 winners in Conference A.

Meanwhile, a late goal from substitute Stephen McDonald allowed Spartans to beat Tranent 3–2 in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup and make the semi-finals on a bitterly cold night last Friday.

The draw for the last four was made after the Kelty v Camelon game on Saturday. Spartans will play Penicuik or Stirling University, and Kelty face Peebles or Jeanfield or Bonnyrigg at a date to be confirmed.