East of Scotland round-up: Preston close in on third-place finish

Preston Athletic are favourites to finish third in the East of Scotland League after a comfortable 3-1 victory over East Lothian rivals Ormiston at the Pennypit.

Paul Riley and Jack Lynch’s men are now just a point adrift of Leith Athletic and know victory over Coldstream on Saturday will secure a top-three finish.

Jay Cochrane got the ball rolling against Ormi with a neat effort after just three minutes before Greg Binnie doubled the home side’s advantage midway through the first half. Cochrane added his second and Preston’s third on the hour mark to seal the points before the hosts were reduced to ten men as Marc Reid saw red.

Ormiston grabbed a late consolation through Mark Law but the visitors also ended the game a man down as Kai Cochrane was given his marching orders.

Elsewhere, Tynecastle edged out Coldstream in a 4-3 thriller at Saughton Enclosure.

A Robbie McIntyre brace and further efforts from Shane Costelloe and Craig O’Reilly see Stevie Vinter’s side move to within six points of fifth-placed Heriot-Watt University. Tynie still have three games to play starting with Wednesday’s visit of Peebles Rovers.

Meanwhile, Leith Athletic rounded off their league campaign with a 3-3 draw with Burntisland Shipyard at Peffermill.

Leith will play Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in Sunday’s League Cup final.