East of Scotland: Stevie Hislop’s tips crucial as Cammy Ross shines at Broxburn

Broxburn Athletic youngster Cammy Ross has hailed assistant manager Stevie Hislop for playing a key role behind his current hot streak after moving to Albyn Park just two months ago.

The former Livingston kid spent the early part of the season on the losing side most weeks with former club Leith Athletic, but has joined an outfit who are riding the crest of a wave at the top of East of Scotland Conference C with a title firmly in their sights – even more so after defeating rivals Linlithgow Rose 4-3 last weekend.

Former Livingston and Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Stevie Hislop

Twenty-year-old winger Ross bagged a double in that match as Brian McNaughton’s men stretched three points clear at the top.

He reckons his striking prowess has developed considerably since moving to the West Lothian club, especially thanks to the hints and tips he is receiving from former Livi and Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Hislop, inset.

“We are doing well at the moment, it’s been good since I’ve joined,” said Ross. “Brian and Hissy have been brilliant. They have shown good belief in me from the word go. It is good having two coaches that trust you and let you express yourself. It makes a huge difference.

“Hissy came and watched me against Newtongrange when I had a good performance, I scored a couple of goals, then Brian came to watch me a couple of weeks later. They then made the move and with it being a club like Broxburn I was delighted and wanted to go.

“I’ve learnt so much already in the short time I’ve been at Broxburn. Hissy is really good, he helps me a lot, texting me after games even when we have won, just to say things I can improve on both defensively and when attacking. I owe a lot to him for the current form I am in.”

Broxburn visit Edinburgh United tomorrow at Paties Road as they look to at least maintain their three-point lead over Rose.

Ross continued: “We were struggling a wee bit at Leith and now I’m at Broxburn who are in with the chance of a title. It was a massive game last week and it was a huge win but at the end of the day it was another three points. We are just going into every game and just taking it as it comes.”

Edinburgh United co-manager Ian Flynn admits if his side were to take anything from tomorrow’s match it would be a bonus. Flynn had expected his side to have done better than they have done so far since making the move from the Juniors in the summer.

They currently sit third from bottom but still maintain aspirations of a mid-table finish.

“We’ve not done as well as we thought we would,” said Flynn. “Our intentions were mid-table to get into the second league of the East of Scotland; that’s where we felt we would deserve to be.

“We’ve got a really young team, most of the laddies are between 18 and 22. We’ve got a long-term plan but we thought we would be better off than where we are at the moment.

“We had a really disappointing result on Saturday. In our other games the teams around about us who we would see are equal to ourselves, we’ve won them. If we did get into the middle league we would be comfortable and reckon we could compete.

“We understand exactly where Broxburn are and where we are. I think they have got one player who is on the equivalent of our whole budget for the season. I think it’s a great opportunity for us against these teams. Earlier in the season we lost 3-0 comfortably but for spells we competed in the game, which the boys can learn from.”

Other standout games on this weekend’s card include Dunbar United against Newtongrange Star in Conference A and Bo’ness United who entertain Dundonald Bluebell.

Lowland League club Spartans host Tranent tonight (7.45pm kick-off) at Ainslie Park for a place in the quarter-finals of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup. Penicuik Athletic then host University of Stirling in another fourth-round match up tomorrow.