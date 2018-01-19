East of Scotland: Unbeaten duo to clash as Lothian host Kelty

Undefeated East of Scotland League rivals Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale and Kelty Hearts go head-to-head at Saughton Enclosure tomorrow.

Both clubs are yet to drop any points in the league this season but something will have to give in the Capital this weekend.

The two sides met in the William Hill Scottish Cup Preliminary Round in August, a late Samuel Nhamburo header earning victory for Raymond Carr’s men.

Kelty, meanwhile, are 15 points clear of the reigning champions at the top but they have played five games more.

Elsewhere, Preston Athletic welcome Leith Athletic to the Pennypit where a win for the hosts would see them leapfrog their opponents into second. The Panners were impressive 2-1 winners over Tynecastle last weekend and will be looking to keep up their good start to the new year.

Leith ran out 2-0 winners at Meadowbank when the teams met on the opening day of the season in August.

And Ormiston will be confident of maximum points when bottom club Tweedmouth Rangers are the visitors to Hibs’ East Mains Training Centre.

Meanwhile, Tynecastle meet Lowland League outfit Vale of Leithen in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup quarter-finals at Ainslie Park. The game was due to take place at Vale’s Victoria Park but has since been moved to the home of Spartans.