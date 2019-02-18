East of Scotland wrap: Title in sight for Bonnyrigg | Ormiston hold Linlithgow

Bonnyrigg Rose took a big step closer to clinching the Division B title with an emphatic 3-0 win at Crossgates a side who ran them close the last time they met and only a couple of places below them in the table.

It took Bonnyrigg until the 42nd minute before they made the breakthrough. The goal itself was not disputed but the scorer was. Both Ewan Moyes and Kieron McGachie claimed they got the last touch from a Lee Currie corner. After the break they quickly doubled their lead when McGachie scored in the 48th minute. Then on 69 minutes Moyes headed home with no dispute this time.

Rose boss Robbie Horn was delighted. He said: “It takes us a step closer and the lads were terrific today. I’ll let Kieron and Ewan sort out the first goal themselves ... they are too big for me to handle!”

Moyes, pictured, was claiming at least an assist for the opener. “Both of us were in there for the last push over the line but Kieron gets lots of goals,” he said. “I don’t so you can guess which side I’m on. We’re now only three games from clinching the title and a spot in the play-offs and that’s our target along with as many cups as we can get our hands on.”

Broxburn opened up a five-point gap at the top of Division C with another dramatic win at home, this time against Jeanfield Swifts. Zander Miller opened the scoring for the home side with Cammy Ross doubling their lead. Rhys Davies pulled the visitors level with a double, but Ross scored a winner for the home side with four minutes remaining.

Linlithgow dropped two vital points at home to bottom side Ormiston after drawing 3-3. In a game where the lead switched constantly, it was Ormiston who scored in the dying minutes to rescue a point. On the scoresheet for Linlithgow were Tommy Coyne with yet another double and Blair Batchelor; Ormiston had a double from Jo Purves and Anes Subasic.

Haddington and Lothian Thistle drew 2-2, with the Hi Hi’s goals coming from Andy Jones’s double. Late strikes from Connor McGregor and Jamie Docherty gave Lothian a share of the points.

Elsewhere, Musselburgh beat Newtongtrange 5-2 with another double from Mathu King. Further goals from Scott Moffat and Nathan Evans plus an own goal resulted in a solid win for Burgh.