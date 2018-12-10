East of Scotland wrap: Tynecastle can’t buy goal | Six of best for Linlithgow Rose

New manager Calum Elliot selected himself for Tynecastle against Dunipace, but not even the presence of the ex-Hearts striker could serve up a winner as the two teams drew 0-0 in Edinburgh.

“I feel I still have something to offer the team so I came here as a player/manager,” said Elliot.

“The first thing I believe we have to do is stop leaking goals. We did that today so it’s a step in the right direction. We’re a young squad but I’ve been very impressed with their attitude, no one has missed a training session since I arrived and they look to have taken that attitude on to the pitch.

“We have a big squad but I think we need to add to it with some experience players. This club has a great history and I would like to send it on its way back up there.

“We have super facilities at Meggetland with our youngsters getting the best of coaching so I’ll be looking at them as well. It’s a pity we didn’t get a result today because the boys tried really hard to find a way through, but it wasn’t to be.”

The game was a tight affair with few chances on a sticky pitch and neither keeper was really troubled with both defences playing tight. It was obvious from the kick-off that the new manager’s experience showed. He had time on the ball others around him couldn’t find.

Linlithgow Rose won 6-1 at home to Edinburgh United, with Owen Ronald bagging a hat-trick, Tommy Coyne scoring from the penalty spot and further goals from Gary Thom and Colin Strickland.

Penicuik faced a tough test at Hill Of Beath and lost 2-1. Joe Kirby gave the Fifers the lead but Sam Jones levelled> However, with five minutes to go Lewis Payne scored the winner before Greg Paige was red carded for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Sauchie and Bo’ness served up a goalless draw with both sides finishing the game with ten men, Broxburn lost 2-0 at Jeanfield, Dalkeith had a 3-1 win at home to Burntisland, but Lothian Thistle lost 4-2 at home to Dundonald.