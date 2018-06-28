Edinburgh footballer eyeing UK goal prize after Tollcross Thistle screamer

An Edinburgh footballer is hoping to win a UK-wide goal competition that could land his team a brand new set of strips.

Tollcross Thistle player Michael Hornig netted a stunner in the Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association Logan Cup Final last month at Ainslie Park, and is up against five other contenders for a special Cup Final Goal of the Month contest run by film company FilmMyMatch.

Michael Hornig will battle it out with five others for the top prize. Picture: Tollcross Thistle

If Hornig’s strike receives the most votes in an online poll, Tollcross will be rewarded with £600 worth of free kit from kitlocker.com.

All six strikes were picked from an initial list of 200 goals from 75 cup finals held in May.

Hornig’s strike is up against Joe McLintock’s strike for Christ The King FC, Josh Cairns’ goal for East Kilbride YMFC, Abdullah Khan’s effort for Hale Leys United Under-15s, Jordan Hutchison’s finish for Kirkcaldy YMCA AFC and the goal scored by Freddie Lee for Pannal Ash Blues Under-12s.

Supporters are asked to vote for their favourite on FilmMyMatch’s Facebook page. The deadline to vote is 12noon on Friday 29th June.

Director Dave Roe commented: “We are committed to giving grassroots talent the exposure it deserves.

“There are some great goals here that the players, and their friends and families, will be able to watch over and over again in the years to come.

“We’re proud to be able to showcase these special moments. And to be able to reward teams with free match kit through our partnership with Kitlocker.com is extra special.”

You can watch all six strikes, and vote for Hornig’s goal on FilmMyMatch’s Facebook page here>>>