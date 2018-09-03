Edinburgh Uni boss: We must harness big-match energy every week

EDINBURGH UNIVERSITY boss Dorian Ogunro admits his team’s battling 1-1 draw with title favourites East Kilbride will count for nothing if they cannot back up this performance this coming weekend.

The Students, looking to build on their encouraging result against Kelty Hearts on Tuesday night, were second best for much of the contest in a largely scrappy affair at their Peffermill home.

However, some excellent defending combined with poor finishing kept the Lowland League leaders at bay to round off an encouraging week for the Uni.

Kilby took the lead on 11 minutes through Ross McNeil’s well-worked goal, but Uni levelled on 41 minutes through Abdul Yusuf.

East Kilbride continued to press forward in the second half and Sean Winter somehow managed to rattle the post front just two yards out.

A quickly taken free-kick from the visitors then found its way to Bernard Coll but the advancing full-back fired a low effort narrowly past the far post.

In the dying moments, substitute Duncan Black was presented with the opportunity to snatch an unlikely three points for the Uni, but his powerful effort was pushed away to safety by Matt McGinley.

Ogunro accepts there was a shade of luck behind his side’s valuable point but has challenged his players to gain another positive result against Stirling University this Saturday for it to mean anything.

He said: “It might sound strange, but I know we can take points off the top sides. We’ve played well against the best teams in this league before, we just need to pick up better results against the teams round about us.

“East Kilbride are a top side, there’s no doubting they’re a better team than us, likewise Kelty, but this result is only worth something if we are picking up points against teams that I feel we should be doing well against.

“The big test for us now is to beat Stirling Uni at the weekend. If we lose against them, then what does this point matter?

“They thrashed us 4-1 a few weeks ago and last season they beat us twice in the league, so that will be more of a test than today’s game.

“We aren’t as fit as we want to be quite yet, which probably told in the first half. We were very poor, and they should’ve been three or four goals up.

“The second half was a lot more even. We changed a few things and used the ball a bit better, which frustrated them.

“I’m under no illusions there was a little bit of luck involved, but that’s two games in a row now where we’ve been murdered in the first half.”

Meanwhile, Whitehill Welfare claimed their first league win of the season, beating Dalbeattie Star 2-0 at Ferguson Park, while Civil Service Strollers overcame Gala Fairydean Rovers by the same scoreline.

Spartans ran out comfortable 4-0 winners over Gretna 2008, with Jack Smith, Blair Tolmie, Jamie Dishington and a sublime Craig Stevenson’s overhead kick sealing the three points.