EoS wrap: Bo’ness in Alex Jack final | Bonnyrigg oust LTHV

Bo’ness United secured a meeting with Camelon on November 25 in the Alex Jack Cup final after ousting Haddington at Millfield Park.

The BUs had to dig deep away in East Lothian. Nicky Prentice gave them an early lead, but they then lost Josh McDonald after he was sent off for spitting before Andy McNeil equalised for Joe Hamill’s side.

Haddington had Darren Leslie sent off for a second-bookable offence, with Bo’ness‘s Kieron Sweeney scoring the winner near the end.

They will now face fellow former Junior side Camelon after Ross Cameron’s second-half strike got the better of Broxburn Athletic at Albyn Park.

Elsewhere in the East of Scotland League, Bonnyrig Rose started life under new boss David Burrell with a 3-1 win away at Lothian Thistle.

Rose took a very early lead through Kyle Wilson, but Lothian equalised quickly. Kerr Young scored to put the visitors in front again, with Kieron McGachie adding a third, although Young went from saint to sinner when he was sent off.

Managerless Penicuik’s good run of form continued with a 4-1 win at Oakley. Three goals in seven minutes – a double from Wayne McIntosh’s alongside an own goal – had the game won by half time. Sam Jones added a fourth in the second half.

Musselburgh came out 3-1 winners against Easthouses, Arniston and Dunbar served up a 1-1 draw and Leith Athletic won 3-0 at Tweedmouth.

In the Central Taxis League Cup, Tranent trounced St Andrews 8-0.