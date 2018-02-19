EoS wrap: Lothian Thistle thrash sorry Peebles by nine goals

Have your say

East of Scotland League champions Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale obliterated Peebles Rovers 9-0 at Whitestone Park to maintain their 100 per cent record.

Striker Keith Murray scored a hat-trick with Willis Hare, Samuel Nhamburo and Louis Swanson all on target twice for Raymond Carr’s title-chasers.

The win keeps Lothian 18 points off the pace of league leaders Kelty Hearts, who also ran out 9-0 winners at home to Coldstream, however they have played six fewer games.

The Capital side play one of those games in hand against Preston Athletic at the Pennypit tomorrow night (kick-off 7.30pm).

Preston, meanwhile, turned in an impressive performance as they thrashed Stirling University 5-0 in East Lothian.

Steven Campbell netted the opening goal in the 17th minute and Kieran Jack doubled the home side’s lead a minute into the second half.

A quick-fire double from Jamie Cochrane ended the match as a contest and Greg Binnie completed the rout.

Heriot-Watt University defeated bottom club Tweedmouth Rangers 6-0 at Old Shielfield Park – Chris Lane and Neil Laurenson both scoring twice with Anton Dowds and Aidan Quinn also on the scoresheet for the students.

And Leith Athletic capped off a fine weekend for the Edinburgh and Lothians clubs with a 4-1 success at Eyemouth United.