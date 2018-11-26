Ex-Hearts striker Calum Elliot appointed Tynecastle manager

Have your say

Former Hearts striker Calum Elliot has been appointed manager of Tynecastle FC.

The East of Scotland League side have turned to Elliot, 31, following the resignation of Chris Scott earlier this month.

Elliot, forced to give up playing three-and-a-half years ago due to persistent knee problems, was previously manager of then-Junior outfit Edinburgh United.

He joined Hearts as a youngster and made 124 competitive appearances (starting 70) between 2004-2012, scoring 17 goals. Elliot later had spells at Lithuanian club Zalgiris Vilnius, Alloa Athletic and Raith Rovers before retiring in 2015.