Focus on local football: ‘Wake-up call for Lowland League’

Whitehill Welfare boss Gary Small believes the revamped East of Scotland League will give Lowland League clubs a much-needed wake-up call.

“I think it’s the right thing for the Scottish game. I think teams like Bonnyrigg and Kelty should have the opportunity to go as far as they can so it will definitely make the Lowland League far stronger in the seasons to come,” said Small, who has been in charge at Ferguson Park since last summer.

“We just need to make sure we’re not one of the clubs that could be at the expense of some of the bigger sides coming in.

“We’ve had a lot of new guys come on to our committee so there has been a lot of changes behind the scenes. There are a lot of forward-thinking people on board. We realise the situation and we see what’s happening with all these other clubs so we need to keep improving, as do some of the other sides in the league.

“I would be more worried if we were standing still and not doing anything at all so I’m quite optimistic. We’re in a fortunate position that we are in the Lowland League and it’s our place to lose. The thought of dropping down to the East of Scotland League with the size of the clubs now there will always make it difficult to get back up.”