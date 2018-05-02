Grant Scott confirmed as Hibs Ladies head coach

Hibs Ladies have confirmed the appointment of head coach Grant Scott on a permanent basis.

The former Hearts assistant had been in temporary charge since the sudden departure of former boss Kevin Milne in March.

Having been brought in as Milne’s No.2 ahead of the 2018 season, Scott is already a familiar face around the dressing-room.

Since taking the reins just over five weeks ago, Scott has guided the Hibees to the SWPL Cup final against Celtic later this month while the Capital outfit have also taken four points from SWPL 1 fixtures against Celtic and reigning champions Glasgow City to sit joint-top of the league.

“I’m delighted to accept the position and very grateful to the club for the opportunity,” Scott said.

“I want to thank the players for their commitment and the backroom staff for their support during the interim period. For me, nothing changes going forward. We’ll work hard together to produce performances that make sure we’re competitive in every competition.”