Hibees go joint top after their 3-1 defeat of Celtic

Hibs Ladies have moved joint-top of SWPL 1 after a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Celtic at K-Park.

The Hibees have taken 13 points from a possible 15 so far in this campaign and they are level on points with reigning champions Glasgow City.

Rachel McLauchlan’s close-range finish from Abi Harrison’s knock down gave the visitors the lead at the break and McLauchlan doubled the Capital outfit’s lead just a minute after the restart with an astute finish from the edge of the area.

The hosts, though, grabbed themselves a lifeline just two minutes later through Nicole Pullar but Harrison wrapped up the victory with a third with just five minutes remaining.

Scottish internationalist McLauchlan said: “We got the three points and that’s what we came here to do. I’m delighted to get the goals but the win is what’s important. We knew they were top of the league going into the game so it’s a big win for us.”

Elsewhere, Spartans Women were held to a 1-1 stalemate with Stirling University at Ainslie Park.

The visitors went ahead from a corner in the 13th minute and it took until midway through the second half for the hosts to equalise, Simone McMahon curling into the top corner straight from a corner kick.

Hearts are up to second in SWPL 2 following a comfortable 4-1 victory over Aberdeen at King’s Park, Dalkeith. Pamela Liddell’s brace and efforts from Lauren Hall and Stacey Hutchison ensured the Jambos won the points.

Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale drew 2-2 with Kilmarnock at Peffermill. Beth MacLeod and Anna Hume were on target for the home side.