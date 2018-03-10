Hibs Ladies aim to maintain 100 per cent start against Rangers

Hibs Ladies return to SWPL 1 action tomorrow as they venture along the M8 to tackle Rangers at New Tinto Park.

The Capital side enjoyed a welcome break last weekend due to Scotland’s double header against New Zealand in Spain – the Scots winning both matches 2-0.

However, it’s back to league business this weekend with the Hibees looking to make it three wins out of three so far this season. Only Kevin Milne’s side and reigning champions Glasgow City have won both of their opening league fixtures.

Hibs last outing a fortnight ago saw them defeat city rivals Hearts 4-0 in the SWPL Cup to make it safely through to round two where they’ll meet this weekend’s hosts.

“It’s good to be back in action after having a free week,” Milne said. “Rangers will be another well-organised team who have good attacking options so we will have to be wary of that.”

Milne will welcome Jenna Fife, Kirsty Smith, Rachel McLauchlan and Lucy Graham back into the fold following their Scotland service last week.

Meanwhile, Spartans Women welcome Glasgow City to Ainslie Park looking to build on their SWPL Cup victory over Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale. The students host Glasgow Girls at Peffermill In SWPL 2 while Hearts take on St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.