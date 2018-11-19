Hibs Ladies boss Grant Scott named Women’s Football manager of year

Hibs Ladies head coach Grant Scott has been named Scottish Women’s Football’s manager of the year.

Former Hearts Women’s boss Scott assumed the reins in April following the sudden departure of former boss Kevin Milne.

Scott led the club to their third consecutive SWPL Cup just weeks into his new role with a 9-0 thrashing of Celtic in the final.

Despite the disappointment at missing out on the SWPL 1 title to now 12-times champions Glasgow City last month, the players bounced back to win the SSE Scottish Cup with another emphatic victory – this time an 8-0 triumph over SWPL 2 champions Motherwell just over a fortnight ago. It was also the club’s third win in the showpiece fixture in as many years.

The Capital side also have Champions League football to look forward to next season.

Meanwhile with 25 goals, Hibs striker Abi Harrison picked up the SWPL 1 top goalscorer award at an awards dinner at the Hilton Glasgow.