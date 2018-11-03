Hibs Ladies boss urges players to make it a hat-trick of cup doubles

Hibs Ladies boss Grant Scott has told his players to use the motivation of missing out on the SWPL 1 league title by finishing the 2018 season off in style.

Having retained the SWPL Cup with a crushing 9-0 victory over Celtic in May, the Capital outfit are looking to end the campaign with two trophies for the third year running when they play SWPL 2 champions Motherwell in tomorrow’s SSE Scottish Cup final at Firhill.

Glasgow City wrapped up a 12th consecutive league title last weekend having edged out Hibs 2-1 in what had been billed as the ‘league decider’ just seven days beforehand. And although any hopes of ending the year as treble winners went out like a light, Scott insists to finish the season with both cups for a third year in a row would be just as good an achievement.

“The players were so disappointed and there’s no getting away from that. We didn’t do ourselves justice against City a fortnight ago and that’s what has been the most difficult thing to accept,” said Scott, who is hoping to steer the side to his first cup double since taking over from Kevin Milne in May. “I was worried about what reaction I might have got back at training after the City match but they have been fantastic and there’s been a real vibe about them.

“Don’t get me wrong, we’re still disappointed with the way the league turned out but the reaction I’ve got has really pleased me. There were a lot of tears and we were down. I think the older ones found it more difficult because they’ve had a few goes at it now and have come up short each time.

“But the younger ones in the squad seemed to have bounced back that bit easier. Winning the cup tomorrow will lead them into the winter on a bit more of a positive.”

The two clubs will pit their wits against each other next season following Motherwell’s promotion to the top flight.

However, Motherwell disposed of city rivals Spartans Women in the previous round and Scott is adamant he and his players are taking nothing for granted.

“There’s a hunger there to go and win the cup from both clubs,” Scott said. “I watched them in the semi-final and we’ve had a look at a couple of videos. If we give them the time and space they are good enough to cause us problems.

“They have a bigger bank of experience than most teams. We’ll have to be prepared for all eventualities. I’ve said to the players do not underestimate Motherwell and so far so good. We’re reasonably happy with where are ahead of the game.”

Scott was delighted with the application shown by his players in their final league game of the campaign against Rangers six days ago.

He said: “The players were sensational against Rangers (7-1 win) even though we knew the league was pretty much over, so they know this is a big one tomorrow.

“There’s a nice new trophy to play for too.

“Their level of consistency is incredible. The league title proves you have been the best of the campaign. But if we are to win the treble double then what an achievement.

“I don’t think it was celebrated enough last year but these players should receive huge amounts of credit should they win tomorrow.

“We’ve already got a Champions League place for next season by finishing runners-up, which is a great achievement so I can’t fault the players for the efforts.”

Kick-off is at 4.10pm.