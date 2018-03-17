Hibs Ladies boss wary of Hamilton threat

Hibs Ladies boss Kevin Milne has warned his players to expect a stern test from Hamilton Accies at Ainslie Park tomorrow.

The Hibees are chasing their fourth consecutive victory since the start of the SWPL 1 campaign and are currently joint-top alongside reigning champions Glasgow City.

This weekend’s opponents sit second bottom of the table having lost their two opening fixtures, but the Lanarkshire outfit did pick up their first win of the season with an SWPL Cup triumph over Glasgow Girls on Thursday night.

“Hamilton will be full of confidence going into this game,” said Milne.

“Gary Doctor and Bobby Watson have a good bunch of girls and they will make it difficult for us. Every game possesses a different challenge and tomorrow we will have to be patient, creative and clinical in front of goal to collect the three points.”

Meanwhile, Spartans Women face a tough encounter against third-placed Celtic at K-Park. The Capital side are still searching for their first points of the season having lost all three of their opening league fixtures.

In SWPL 2, Hearts host Kilmarnock at Kings Park, Dalkeith, while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale are away to Central Girls Football Academy.