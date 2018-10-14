Hibs Ladies defeat Glasgow City to reach Scottish Cup final

Hibs Ladies remain on course to win their third consecutive SSE Scottish Cup after a 2-1 defeat of Glasgow City at Forthbank.

It has been nip and tuck all season between the SWPL 1 rivals and this one again proved to be another close affair.

However, it is Grant Scott’s players who progress to next month’s final, where they will meet Motherwell, conquerors of Spartans Women 3-1 in yesterday’s other semi-final.

Kirsten Reilly gave the Capital outfit an early lead when the striker latched on to a clever ball over the top from Rachel McLauchlan before slotting the ball beyond Lee Alexander.

Goalkeeper Jenna Fife made a fine block to deny Kirsty Howat on the half-hour mark to preserve her side’s lead at the half-time interval.

Captain Joelle Murray, playing her first 90 minutes following a season hampered by injury, got on the end of an Emma Brownlie corner to double the Hibees lead with nine minutes remaining.

Scott Booth’s City, who welcome Barcelona to Glasgow this week in the last 16 of the Champions League, gave themselves later hope when Hibs defender Siobhan Hunter sliced the ball into her own net with four minutes remaining.

However, it did not deny the Capital club victory.

“It was a good cup tie. We got our noses in front and we managed to keep hold our lead,” head coach Grant Scott said afterwards. “We were a lot better in the second half and we managed the game. The game could have gone either way We’re delighted to be through.”

Goalkeeper Fife felt her team-mates’ strength in defence proved the difference.

She said: “I thought we defended really well throughout the game and limited them to very few chances. We knew we had to pass the ball well but we got deeper in the second half.

“I had a decent enough game and did the simple things well. But the players in front of me were solid so that helped massively. It’s amazing to be in another final.”

Meanwhile, Spartans crashed at the penultimate stage going to down to SWPL 2 champions Motherwell.

The North Lanarkshire side went ahead through Megan Burns before Tegan Reynolds restored parity.

But second-half goals from Kerry Montgomery and Caitlin Russell won it for Well.