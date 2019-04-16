Hibs Ladies defeat Spartans to set up Cup final against Glasgow City

Hibs Ladies remain on course to land a fourth consecutive SWPL Cup after seeing off Capital rivals Spartans Women 3-0 at Broadwood.

The Hibees will play Glasgow City, who thrashed Rangers 5-1 in the weekend’s other semi-final, at Airdrie’s Penny Cars Stadium on Friday, May 10. The game kicks off at 7.35pm and will be broadcast live on BBC Alba.

It was Debbi McCulloch’s Spartans though that came closest to breaking the deadlock on Sunday, Tegan Reynolds seeing her seventh-minute strike tipped on to the bar by Hibs No.1 Jenna Fife.

Hibs made headway however and opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Lauren Davidson converted at the back post following Rachael Small’s corner.

They doubled their advantage ten minutes after the restart, substitute Amy Gallacher making an immediate impact as her cutback was finished off by Jamie-Lee Napier.

Hibs rounded off a fine afternoon with a third after 75 minutes, Napier this time the creator for Lia Tweedie, who, just moments prior had replaced Small, and found the bottom corner with a precise finish.

Although disappointed, Spartans have little time to recover as they travel to Forfar on Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 duty tomorrow night.

Meanwhile in SWPL 2, Hutchison Vale host Dundee United at Saughton Enclosure.